Kenyan Court Finds Two Guilty for Westgate Mall Attack

Capital FM
Security forces at the Westgate mall where miltants attacked (file photo).
7 October 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Daily Nation

A Nairobi court has convicted Mohamed Ahmed and Hussein Hassan Mustafa for the offences of conspiracy to commit a terrorism act and being in possession of material promoting terrorism activity.

Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi found that the two had actively participated in the Westgate Shopping Mall attack in September 2013, which led to the deaths of 67 people.

The third suspect, Liban Omar, was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

The two convicts will be sentenced on October 22.

The September 2013 attack by the Somalia terrorist group Al-Shabaab left 67 people dead and many others injured after gunmen stormed into the mall and opened fire on shoppers.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.