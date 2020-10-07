Algeria: Constitutional Amendment - Opening of Referendum Campaign Makes Headlines

7 October 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Most national newspapers have devoted their headlines today, Wednesday, to the opening of the campaign on the constitutional amendment bill to be submitted to a referendum on November 1st.

Held under the motto " November 1954: Liberation, November 2020: Change," the "important popular consultations" has made the headline of El Moudjahid daily newspaper, which has devoted the leading article to the referendum on the constitutional amendment bill, to take place on November 1st," which reflects "the will of an Algeria in tune with the principles of the national liberation revolution of November 1954."

"The constitutional amendment comes in response to the demands of Algerian people, through its Hirak movement, and to the expectations of the political class for the construction of a new Algeria, based on the principles of the rule of law that guarantee popular sovereignty and the desire to strengthen national unity," the oldest Algerian newspaper stressed in its leading article.

L'Expression daily also devoted its leading article to the "information and awareness campaign," noting that the referendum of November 1st, which is a "crucial stage, should lead to the expected change."

Under the headline "Break the Stalemate," the leading article of Horizons daily said "the referendum on the Constitution on November 1st is the touchstone of all the coming reforms for the building of a new Algeria."

Le Soir d'Algerie newspaper focused on the missions of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) and the statements made by its chairman, Mohamed Charfi.

El Watan daily dubbed the campaign for the referendum on the Constitution "the first major political challenge for President Abdelmadjid Tebboune," asking questions about "those leading the referendum campaign."

Arabic-language newspaper El Khabar underlined that the three-week campaign is meant to convince a greater number of electors about the need to go voting on the referendum day, stressing the sovereignty of the people, who have the final say.

El-Masaa daily described the referendum campaign on the constitutional amendment as a "total mobilization for a transparent consultation," pointing out that the campaign's slogan, in relation to the date of November 1st, is meant to open a "new page in the history" of the country, within the framework of the "new Algeria" to which everyone aspires.

Echorouk daily newspaper emphasised the fact that the referendum campaign has been launched with the participation of social groups and political parties while Ech Chaab daily stressed, in a comment, that "the confrontation between the supporters of the Constitution and those who reject it will start today (Wednesday)."

