Sudan: No Respite for Sudan Bread and Fuel Shortages

7 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Omdurman — There are no signs of respite for the severe bread and fuel shortages in Sudan. The Council of Ministers discussed in yesterday's meeting the rapidly deteriorating living conditions and the bread and fuel shortages.

The ministers discussed the measures that have been taken to import flour in Port Sudan. The budget for that has already been allocated. The Council of Ministers stressed that state support remains necessary to provide flour and medicines.

Minister of Information and Government Spokesperson Feisal Mohamed Saleh announced that certain petrol stations have been selected to provide fuel for agricultural and transportation purposes.

Ombadda in Omdurman

Residents of Ombadda in Omdurman reported to Radio Dabanga that most of the bakeries in their district have been closed due to shortages of flour.

They stressed that the neighbourhood needs water, health services, and police stations. They noted growing piles of garbage at the markets, and far-going corruption in the distribution of residential plots.

Their sit-in in front of the Dar El Salaam locality offices entered its 41st day. The protestors call for the replacement of corrupt employees affiliated with the regime of ousted President Omar Al Bashir.

Members of Resistance Committees in Omdurman's El Abbasiya, El Umara, El Hashmab, and surrounding districts continued their protests against the water outages that started six months ago. "There used to be water available at night, but this deteriorated in the past three weeks," a protestor said.

The protestors blocked the main roads Street 40, El Fil street, and El Morada Street in Omdurman to lend force to their demands for better services.

