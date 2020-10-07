Algeria: Referendum of November 1st, Cornerstone for Building New Algeria

Souk Ahras (Algeria) — The referendum of 1 November 2020 on the constitutional amendment bill is the "cornerstone for the building of new Algeria," the vice chairman of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), Abdelhafid Milat, said Tuesday.

In an address at a regional awareness meeting on the constitutional amendment bill, held in Miloud Tahri conference hall in the presence of representatives of ANIE coordinators in 11 provinces in the country's east, Milat said the date of November 1st will be "an important event during which we will all be mobilized for the construction of the new Algeria."

The vice chairman of ANIE invited the civil society representatives attending the meeting "to effect change by voting in large numbers during the referendum on the constitutional amendment bill, to establish the rule of law to which the people aspire, especially during the Hirak movement of 22 February 2019."

"We are at the outset of establishing the foundations of the new Algeria to meet the demands of the blessed Hirak," Milat said.

The National Independent Authority for Elections has prepared the referendum of next November 1st by taking advantage of its experience during the presidential election of 12 December 2019.

"The election of 12 December 2019 was 100% clean and independent for the first time in the history of Algeria, allowing the election of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune by the will of the people in spite of schemes, at home and abroad, to thwart the election."