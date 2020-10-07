Morocco: 2nd Edition of Morocco-Belgium Investment Forum Set to Be Held in Early 2021

Rabat — The second edition of the Morocco-Belgium Investment Forum will be held in early 2021, announces the delegate ministry in charge of Moroccans abroad.

This decision was taken during talks held on Tuesday in Rabat between the minister delegate in charge of Moroccans abroad, Nezha El Ouafi, and the Belgian ambassador to Morocco, Marc Trenteseau, the ministry points out in a press release.

It was also decided, on this occasion, to promote the investment of Moroccan entrepreneurs living in Belgium with a view to setting up a sustainable investment system for the benefit of the two countries through pragmatic programs based on the encouragement and support of promoters of 40 projects, the source adds.

The two parties also agreed to launch, at the end of October at the city of Oujda, a new project intended to encourage Moroccans living abroad within the framework of regional and local economic dynamics and which concerns three Moroccan regions, within the framework of the implementation of the project to support the execution of the ministry's strategic programs at the regional level, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Belgian Development Agency (ENABEL).

These talks are part of the regular consultations on issues related to the implementation of bilateral cooperation programs, particularly with regard to the development of partnerships and cooperation in terms of mobilizing skills and attracting investments of Moroccans living in Belgium, as well as the improvement of their social and economic conditions, according to the same source.

Speaking on this occasion, El Ouafi praised the achievements of Moroccans living in Belgium as well as their effective contribution to the social and economic development in the Kingdom, adding that the skills mobilization program represents one of the strategic components for the ministry, as it aims to promote investment as well as the transfer of expertise and knowledge to Moroccans living abroad, in the light of the implementation of structuring projects initiated by HM King Mohammed VI with a view to achieving the take-off of the development dynamic and the acceleration of major institutional reforms and mitigating the repercussions of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

She also welcomed the constructive partnership between the two countries in all areas related to Moroccans living abroad.

For his part, Mr. Trenteseau commended the achievements of Morocco, under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in particular in the field of immigration and asylum policy, as well as the level of cooperation in terms of support for Moroccans living in Belgium and the pioneering role of the Kingdom at the African level.

The Belgian diplomat also reaffirmed his country's commitment and full support for the implementation of all cooperation programs within the framework of an optimal partnership and in coordination with all national and international stakeholders, taking into account the importance of this issue at the regional and local levels.