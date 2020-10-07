Kenya: Michael Olunga's Kashiwa Reach Cup Final

7 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Michael Olunga featured for Kashiwa Reysol in the 1-0 win over Yokohama F. Marinos 1-0 at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium on Wednesday to reach the final of Levain Cup.

Tatsuya Yamashita scored the crucial goal in 11th minute which was enough to keep Kashiwa's hopes of reclaiming the title they last won in 2013 alive.

Olunga, who will miss Harambee Stars friendly match against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Nairobi on Friday due to strict Covid-19 travel restrictions in Japan, hit the woodwork in the second half just after a water break.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Kashiwa who survived several scares. Kashiwa's South Korean goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim made four great saves to deny Marinos who dominated possession.

Kashiwa mostly used long balls, which were easily cut out. Marinos thought they had equalised in the second half but their goal was ruled out for offside from a corner kick situation.

Olunga, who was voted August Player of the Month, was making a comeback in Cup competition after missing the last three fixtures against Shonan, Oita Trinita and Cerezo Osaka. He has been used mostly in the league where he has opened an eight-goal gap on top of the scoring charts with 19 goals from 20 matches.

Olunga, 26, last featured in Levain Cup in 1-0 win against Gamba Osaka on February 16 where he scored the winner.

Read the original article on Nation.

