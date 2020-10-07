Kenya: Maritime Agency Raises Alarm Over Human Error in Water Tragedies

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has expressed concern over a series of water incidents, linking it to human error among other anomalies.

Speaking in Naivasha Tuesday, after officially opening a safety campaign workshop, KMA acting Director-General John Omingo put the figures attributed to human error to between 80 and 90 per cent.

Giving statistics, he revealed that there have been 202 incidents in Kenyan waters, with 281 persons having died, while 525 survivors have been rescued over the past 10 years.

"Many more go unreported with three lives having been lost in the past two months in Lake Naivasha, 23 lives in two separate incidents in Lamu, and 10 musicians in Lake Victoria," he said.

Mr Omingo termed the unfortunate deaths a big blow to the families, calling for enforcement of the existing laws to curb such cases.

He acknowledged that there were gaps in enforcing regulations in lakes, voicing the need for harmonising maritime functions by the county and national governments.

The KMA director-general was particularly concerned with the flouting of laid-down procedures in Lake Naivasha, saying members of the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) will soon be stationed to stem the tide.

"We will not walk; we will run to support KCGS so that they can have a base here in Naivasha. We have also explored the possibility of setting up our offices here to serve the region," said Mr Omingo.

Some of the recent incidents include the capsizing of a boat ferrying 14 fishermen, where two of them drowned. The DG said such happenings will be a thing of the past.

He also called for proper training for coxswains, saying the agency was working with the relevant institutions to have them undergo proper training before they are allowed to operate.

"During the workshop we will pick out what needs to be done in a short time and then plan for long-term measures," he said.

Briefing the media on the sidelines, Captain Jotham Odera-inland waters squadron commander- assured commitment in enforcing the regulations especially in Lake Naivasha.

"In the coming days, the KCGS will be patrolling the lake in collaboration with other security agencies," he said.

He affirmed that only fishermen with proper gear will be allowed to operate in the lake.

Seasoned boat operator David Kilo welcomed the move to post the guards there.