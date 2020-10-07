Kenya: Westgate Suspects - Two Found Guilty, One Acquitted

7 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

A Nairobi court has convicted Mohamed Ahmed and Hussein Hassan Mustafa for the offences of conspiracy to commit a terrorism act and being in possession of material promoting terrorism activity.

Nairobi chief magistrate Francis Andayi found that the two had actively participated in the Westgate attack back in September 2013 which led to the deaths of 67 people.

The third suspect, Liban Omar, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Sentencing for the two convicts will be done on October 22.

