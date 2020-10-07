Kenya: Hope for Farmers As New Potato Seeds Resistant to Nematodes Released

7 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waikwa Maina

Jesse Kamutu, a potato farmer in Nyandarua, watched helplessly as his production declined every year.

Production dropped by 50 per cent from 80 bags weighing 110kg, to 40.

The farmer was, however, unaware that what was ailing his firm is potato cyst nematodes (PCN).

Scientists established that the farm and others in the county had highest levels of nematodes infection at 47.6 per cent.

The findings paved way for the introduction of new line of potato seeds that are resistant to nematodes and a new planting technology known as wrap and plant.

Damage the roots

The technology involves wrapping the seeds in protective banana fibre, then planting normally in the soil with manure and fertiliser.

Prof Danny Coyne, a soil health scientist from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, says the new potato seeds are resistant to nematodes and were selected based on additional attributes vis a vis farmer growing preferences in Kenya.

"We identified lines that are early maturing, have a short dormancy as Shangi, - the most popular variety grown by farmers, as well as being high-yielding compared to the current local varieties," said George Ngundo, a plant health inspector at Kephis, who termed the introduction of the new PCN resistant varieties a step in the right direction.

Harrison Mburu, a scientist at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, describes nematodes as minute microscopic worms that feed on and damage the roots of the potato crop.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.