Somalia: Niec Registers Five More Political Parties

7 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The National Independent and Election Commission (NIEC) has on Wednesday issued interim certificates to six (6) new parties that will be part of the provisional registered parties.

The graduation ceremony of the new parties took place at the headquarters in Mogadishu today.

The registered parties are:

1- The Security and Justice Party.

2- Qaransoor Party

3- The Justice and Reconciliation Party

Somalia's PM jets back from Kuwait

Human rights groups express concern over Somalia's amended media law

Somali military kills ten Al-Shabab fighters including senior commander in Lower Shabelle region

4- The Somali Republic Party

5-Somali Green Party

Mohamed Mohamud Hassan Sandhere, the Director of the Registrar's Office, gave a short speech at the opening of the ceremony, welcoming all new parties to the political arena and wishing them well in the upcoming elections.

that the degree they are currently receiving is provisional, but that parties can only run in official elections.

On the other hand, the party leaders who spoke at the event thanked the NIEC for their dedicated work during the preparation of the registration process.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.