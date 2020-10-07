Somalia: Somali PM and Nordic Countries Ambassadors Hold Talks in Mogadishu

7 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble met with Nordic Ambassadors to Somalia in his office in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Roble and the ambassadors of the Nordic countries discussed various issues including security, the country's elections later this year and economic development.

The meeting also discussed good governance, justice and peace building in Somalia, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"I had a fruitful and productive meeting with the Nordic ambassador's today. We discussed my key priority areas such as Security, Elections, Economic Development, Good Governance the fight against corruption, Justice, constitutional Review process, Peacebuilding and reconciliation," said the prime minister.

"The Nordic countries are important contributors and partners in our national development," he added.

There were other officials from the federal government including the deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Gulleid during the talks.

The Prime Minister also thanked the ambassadors of the Nordic countries for their support to the Federal Government in various fields.

