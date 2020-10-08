Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Appoints New Emir of Zazzau

Gate to the palace of the Emir of Zazzau.

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Ahmed Bamalli as the new emir of Zazzau

The long awaited appointment comes 17 days since the stool became vacant.

Mr Bamalli succeeds Shehu Idris, the 17th Fulani emir of Zazzau who reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.

Princes from three of the four dynastic lines of the emirate jostled for the post with four of them believed to be the frontrunners.

The three page report gave verdict on two-stage selection process followed on three princes. Those graded were the Iyan Zazzau Bashar Aminu, the Yariman Zazzau Munir Ja'afaru and the Turakin Zazzau Aminu Idris.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported plans to announce the Zazzau prince from the Mallawa dynasty as the new emir.

Read government's full statement announcing the appointment below.

KDSG appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as Emir of Zazzau

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020 after reigning for 45 years. Alh. Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Alh. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria's ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015. He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation. He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master's degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.

Signed

Ja'afaru Ibrahim Sani

Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs

O7 October 2020