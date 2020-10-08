Nigeria: Cabinet Approves $3.02 Billion for Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line

7 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Executive Council has approved $3.02 billion for the re-construction of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said this while briefing State House reporters after Wednesday's council meeting.

"The Federal Executive Council FEC has approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri eastern narrow-gauge railway, with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities," he said.

Mr Amaechi said the FEC also approved contracts for the construction of a deep-sea port in Bonny as well as a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.

"They've also approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under PPP and the construction of a railway Industrial park in Port Harcourt.

"The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the federal government, will cost $241,154,389.31. The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the federal government.

"The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines. There's another connecting narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe to Damaturu and Gashua. That's what has been approved," he said.

