Nigeria: Mo Abudu's 'Oloture' Reaches Netflix Global Top 10 in 3 Days

Netflix started streaming Òlòtūré on Friday 2nd October and within twenty-four hours, the film raced to number one in Nigeria and six other countries, accompanied by an outpouring of emotion and critical acclaim on social media. On Monday 5th, it landed in the Netflix global top 10, which reflects the streaming figures for 87 countries.

Excited and encouraged by the impressive response, Executive Producer of the movie, Mo Abudu, however, disclosed that Oloture was made for more than commercial reasons. "We made Òlòtūré highlight an issue that affects African women but we had no idea of the impact it would have around the world. Clearly, the themes resonate with a global audience and people identify with the plight of exploited women everywhere. I hope this reaction inspires Nigerian filmmakers to tell more stories that depict our society's challenges, even as we highlight our successes."

By making Òlòtūré the second Nollywood movie to be released as a Netflix Original, the streaming giant had demonstrated confidence in the film's potential. The movie was on top-10 status in fifteen countries by Sunday 4th October, including Brazil, France, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Switzerland.

Set in Nigeria, Òlòtūré is a viscerally depicted, unsettling thriller that tells the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. In her quest to uncover the truth, she pays the ultimate price - one that takes her to the verge of no return. Òlòtūré was directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omowunmi Dada, Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Wofai Fada, Bukola Oladipupo, Pearl Okorie, Ikechukwu Onanaku, David Jones David, Sambasa Nzeribe and Omawumi Megbele.

Vanguard News