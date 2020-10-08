Nigeria: 14 Things to Know About New Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Bamalli

Gate to the palace of the Emir of Zazzau.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, announced the Magajin Garin Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, as the 19th emir of Zazzau 17 days after the demise of Alhaji Shehu Idris, the 18th emir of Zazzau.

Here are 14 things you should know about the newly appointed emir:

Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli was born in 1966 in Zaria, Nigeria.

He studied Law as his first degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 1989 and a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the same institution in 2002.

He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology in 1998.

He did a fellowship on conflict resolution at the University of York (UK) 2009 before going on to hold another Diploma in organisational leadership from Oxford University, UK in 2015.

The new Emir of Zazzau is a Senior Chevening Fellow with about twenty six years cognate experience covering Banking, Public Sector, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing.

He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where he obtained his GMP in 2011.

His Royal title of Magajin Garin Zazzau was the second most senior princely title of the Zazzau Emirate.

He is happily married to Mairo A. Bamalli and they are blessed with 5 children - a boy and 4 girls.

Bamalli was an ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand as well as the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

He was a Commissioner of Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission between 2015 and 2017.

The new emir was the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer & ED Corporate Services at the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc between November 2011 and 2014.

Between 2007-2009, he was the Human Resources Manager at the Nigerian Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTEL).

Bamalli was the Chairman, Board of Directors, Tawada Limited (Subsidiary of Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Plc from November 2012 to 2014.

He was a member of Transition Committee, Kaduna State in 2016.