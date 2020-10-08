Kenya: Inter-County Madaraka Express Train Service Resumes

7 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya Railways Corporation has resumed the inter-county Madaraka Express passenger train service between Nairobi and Mombasa. The first locomotive left Nairobi and Mombasa on October 7 at 8am.

Madaraka Express resumed full service on October 1 following the lifting of partial transport restrictions in Nairobi and Mombasa by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The inter-county passenger trains depart from Nairobi and Mombasa every morning.

The Mombasa-bound trains leaves Nairobi at 8am with several stopovers along the way, including at Athi River (8:19am) before leaving for Emali at 08:23.

The train will also make stopovers in Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Voi, Miasenyi, Mariakani before arriving at the Mombasa SGR terminals at 2pm.

STOPOVERS

The Nairobi-bound train leaves Mombasa at 8am and arrives in Nairobi at 2:10pm with several stopovers along the way.

One-way trip costs Sh1,000 for economy class and Sh3,000 for first class passengers.

Kenya Railways has said passengers have free one-time reschedule before Wednesday, October 7.

The passenger train services were suspended back in April after President Kenyatta announced the cessation of movement into and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa County and Mandera County.

