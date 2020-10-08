Kenya: Greg Snow Dominates Limuru Safari Tour

Nairobi — Pro golfer Greg Snow is attributing his stellar performance at season opening 2020/21 Safari Tour Series to precision and focus.

Snow staged a stunning fightback from 9th to second on day 2 and clung to the summit on the last two days.

He has now taken an early lead on the Safari Tour standings being used as a yardstick to select players for the Kenya Open Golf Championship.

The Muthaiga Golf Club professional achieved the feat despite a round of 2 over par 74 at the Limuru Country Club course yesterday saying it's the beginning of better things to come.

"It's a good start after a prolonged period of no action. I hope to maintain this form going into the European Tour Kenya Open early next year," said Snow.

After four rounds of intense drama and gusto, Snow managed rounds of 74, 68, 73 and 74 for a gross total of 2 over par 289.

Newly turned professional Samuel Njoroge stunned everyone including himself when he wrapped up the four day stableford competition in joint second with scores of 76, 68, 74, and 72 for 3 over par 290 gross. He shared second spot with Windsor's pro Rizwan Charania.

Charania was all smiles and had this to say about a week he describes as an awesome: "I played solid all week and felt great being competitive again after six months. I'll be aiming to stay consistent this season and hopefully grab a couple of wins."

Former Kenya amateur Captain Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab has also impressed with his run this week. "Fourth overall isn't that bad. The secret this week was that I came into the event after practicing intensively for this season ," he quipped.

Owiti posted scores of 73, 70 73 and 75 for a total of 3 over par 291.

Things didn't work out for day one leaders Ganeev Giddie and David Wakhu who settled for joint fifth on the leaderboard.

Wakhu was left to rue 3over on the last round after he posted score of 70 ,74 ,73 and 75, for 4 over par 292.

David Wakhu commented of his last day's disappointing play: "Today's (yesterday) round was tough and stressful but I'm very certain it's going to get better as we continue playing week in and out. Just need to sort my putting. I did my stroking poorly this week. My thanks goes to the Government of Kenya and Safari Tour and my good friends who stood to support me to play at the Limuru course."

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Magical Kenya Open, organisers are starting a new season with qualifying scores.

In the new format, organisers Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) confirmed that they will take 10% of 2018-2019 scores and 20% of the 2019-2020 and 70% of 2020-2021 scores. Those who qualified last season still have some points going into the new season.

The Safari Tour has traditionally served as a yardstick to ascertain regional qualifiers for the prestigious European Tour Kenya Open.

Besides qualification, pros will use the event to sharpen their skills well in time for the big stage next year.

The Magical Kenya Open returned to the emblematic European Tour series for the umpteenth time this year but the event was pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club will on October 12-15 host the next round. This will be followed by Vet Lab on October 17-21 and Sigona: on October 24-28. KOGL will release a full calendar for the season.