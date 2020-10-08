Rwanda: Mukura Appoint Former Marseille Forward Djilali as New Manager

7 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

MUKURA Victory Sports have named Frenchman Djilali Bahloul as their head coach for the next two years - until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The appointment of Djilali, 38, follows the departure of Spaniard Tony Hernandez who separated with Mukura early last month.

Hernandez guided the Huye-based side to fourth position in the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League, only behind champions APR, Rayon Sports and Police.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Mukura Vice-President Eugène Sakindi confirmed that, "Djilali penned a two-year contract with us, and will be in charge until 2022."

Born in Algeria in 1982, Djilali moved to France at the age of 8 and later joined the youth and junior ranks of French side Olympique de Marseille between 1995 and 2000. He never featured for the club's first team.

Since his coaching debut, in 2009, Djilali has held different coaching positions with different clubs in Saudi Arabia, France, Oman, Bahrain, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire.

He holds a UEFA A coaching license.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.