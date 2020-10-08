Rwanda: Mukura Appoint Former Marseille Forward Djilali as New Manager

MUKURA Victory Sports have named Frenchman Djilali Bahloul as their head coach for the next two years - until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The appointment of Djilali, 38, follows the departure of Spaniard Tony Hernandez who separated with Mukura early last month.

Hernandez guided the Huye-based side to fourth position in the 2019/20 Rwanda Premier League, only behind champions APR, Rayon Sports and Police.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Mukura Vice-President Eugène Sakindi confirmed that, "Djilali penned a two-year contract with us, and will be in charge until 2022."

Born in Algeria in 1982, Djilali moved to France at the age of 8 and later joined the youth and junior ranks of French side Olympique de Marseille between 1995 and 2000. He never featured for the club's first team.

Since his coaching debut, in 2009, Djilali has held different coaching positions with different clubs in Saudi Arabia, France, Oman, Bahrain, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire.

He holds a UEFA A coaching license.