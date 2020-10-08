Kenya: Tea Farmers Arrested for Picketing Against KTDA

Police in Othaya, Nyeri County, have arrested tea farmers for holding demonstrations against the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) over poor bonus payments.

The picketing was largely in Othaya sub-county on Monday by farmers delivering their produce to Gitugi tea factory.

Three farmers, Mr Patrick Ngunjiri, Mr Edward Ngumi and Mr William Gitonga, were arrested Wednesday when they went to negotiate the release of two other men arrested on Tuesday on allegations of derailing weighing of tea at the Rwatheini tea buying centre. In total, 14 farmers are in police custody.

Nyeri South Deputy County Commissioner Michael Talam told the Nation 11 farmers were arrested for unlawful gathering. He said they will be charged with obstruction and holding a gathering without a permit.

"The three that have been arrested today are being held for destruction of property, including tea leaf, and being armed with pangas," said Mr Talam.

Disgruntled by the undertakings at the tea agency, the farmers have also boycotted tea picking demanding implementation of the tea reforms that seek to streamline the multi-billion-shilling industry.

Removed from office

The farmers want the tea agency's chairman Peter Kanyago, CEO Lerionka Tiampati and the company secretary John Omanga removed from office before they resume tea picking on Thursday.

"This is a barbaric act by KTDA and we shall not be intimidated," said Ms Muthoni Waithanji, a farmer.

Separately, the Kenya Smallholder Tea Growers Association (Kestega) has advised farmers against boycotting picking of tea, saying they are the ones who will incur losses.

Kestega national chairman John Nteere said they had told growers rooting for the boycott that they will regret their action since the boycott neither affects Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) nor the government.

"Boycott is not an option since it always ends up in tears for the farmer. The bushes will outgrow their usefulness and will have to be shed off by cutting and throwing them away, which will cost money," Mr Nteere told the Nation in a telephone interview.