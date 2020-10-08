Kenya: Camps Aside, Fencing Also Risks Maasai Mara Ecosystem

opinion

Recent reports of a luxury camp in Maasai Mara Game Reserve having blocked a wildebeest migration path elicited reactions so serious that Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala ordered its demolition, the Narok County Assembly initiated investigations into the matter and the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) eventually closed the establishment.

This reaction is warranted. Maasai Mara is a world-class game reserve with global recognition as a great place to see Africa's 'Big Five' wild animals in their natural habit with ease. The wildebeest migration is the biggest and most spectacular movement of wild animals: It is among the Wonders of the World.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, this year's migration did not attract as many visitors as the last, which drew more than 100,000 visitors, according to a Daily Nation article during the migration period.

With this big number of visitors, the number of lodges and tented camps has been increasing, especially in the Greater Mara, which has 15 conservancies that surround the gazetted game reserve. The ministry's wildlife conservation status report says there are two lodges and 50 camps in the reserve and101 camps in the surrounding conservancies.

Conservancies

While 95 per cent of the migration corridor is in the protected area, the dispersal and diversity areas are in the conservancies. These areas are crucial. A World Bank report on the economics of conservation says wildlife "conservancies create buffers around parks and maintain connectivity between several ecosystems. In essence, conservancies are key to the resilience of wildlife". But changing land use in conservancies is threatening the Mara ecosystem. The dispersal areas are being subdivided, fenced and farmed at an unprecedented high rate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A report published by the Maasai Mara University in partnership with Denmark's Aarhus University shows that fencing presents a serious threat to the greater Mara ecosystem. It is so great that the game numbers as we know them could disappear soon.

Fencing has the benefit of creating disease-free grazing areas. It also enables cultivation of crops with little or no damage by wild animals and it protects resources from extraction. But the study shows grazing and over-stoking led to deterioration of natural habitats and destruction of rangelands.

The Maasai pastoralist culture, which has co-exited with wildlife for centuries, is threatened by fencing. Reduced pasture leads to overgrazing, exacerbating carbon emissions and worsening climate change.

Fencing prevents animals from accessing water and salt licks and interferes with breeding behaviour as free movement is reduced.

Public policy, such as the National Wildlife Strategy (2018-2030), is critical in addressing these challenges. We must ensure Maasai Mara ecosystem remains sustainable and climate-resilient for the benefit of all who depend on the lucrative safari tourism.

The author is a volunteer climate reality leader.