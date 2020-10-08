Kenya: Relief as Money for Free Primary and Secondary Schools Released

7 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

The Ministry of Education has finally disbursed cash to public schools after months of complaints by headteachers and unions.

The money is expected to hit their bank accounts Thursday to enable them prepare for reopening next week.

Secondary schools will receive Sh13 billion but Education CS George Magoha was cagey about the amount released to primary schools. Principals and headteachers have been complaining that with enough money they will be unable to adequately prepare for the resumption of studies.

"The Free Primary Education funds have already been released and should be in schools today or tomorrow while the Sh13 billion meant for Free Secondary Education will be in schools on Thursday," said Prof Magoha.

The delay had raised concerns as public schools remain poorly prepared to adhere to the government's own Covid-19 regulations.

Prof Magoha on Tuesday announced the phased re-opening of schools that will see learners in Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four start face-to-face lessons on Monday.

The CS was speaking at the Kisumu National Polytechnic during an inspection tour of the institution to assess its preparedness to receive students.

He gave the institution a clean bill of health after being convinced that its management had met all the requirements according to guidelines set by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education was allocated Sh497.5 billion in the 2020/21 financial year budget, with Sh59.4 billion expected to go to Free Secondary Education and Sh12.4 billion for Free Primary Education.

