Rwanda: Saint-Etienne Forward Monnet-Paquet Named in Amavubi Squad

The 32-year-old, born to a Rwandan mother and French father, will be in the country for the first time since 1993.

Kevin Monnet-Paquet, a forward for French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, has received his first call-up with the men's senior national football team (Amavubi) ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers resumption.

The squad was announced during a press conference at the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) headquarters, in Remera, on Wednesday afternoon.

Monnet-Paquet, 32, born to a Rwandan mother and French father, is among 10 foreign-based players who make the 37-man provisional squad for the double-header against Cape Verde next month.

The team reports to residential camp at Golden Tulip Hotel, in Nyamata, on Friday, October 9.