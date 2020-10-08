Rwanda: Saint-Etienne Forward Monnet-Paquet Named in Amavubi Squad

7 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The 32-year-old, born to a Rwandan mother and French father, will be in the country for the first time since 1993.

Kevin Monnet-Paquet, a forward for French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, has received his first call-up with the men's senior national football team (Amavubi) ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers resumption.

The squad was announced during a press conference at the Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) headquarters, in Remera, on Wednesday afternoon.

Monnet-Paquet, 32, born to a Rwandan mother and French father, is among 10 foreign-based players who make the 37-man provisional squad for the double-header against Cape Verde next month.

The team reports to residential camp at Golden Tulip Hotel, in Nyamata, on Friday, October 9.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.