Tanzania: Byabato Pledges to Improve Social Services

BUKOBA Urban parliamentary candidate on CCM ticket, Stephen Byabato has pledged to improve social services in the constituency, including healthcare if elected on October 28th 2020 General Election.

Addressing a campaign rally at Soko Kuu grounds on Monday, Mr Byabato promised to cooperate with authorities in the Municipality to complete the construction of five health centres. He identified the health centres as Bukoba, Kibeta, Kahororo, Hamugembe and Kagondo with a combined population of about 100,000 residents.

"Improved health is central to the development of a nation, since a healthy population lives longer and becomes more productive to the nation's economic growth. "Effectively, the public health system can be improved from the grassroots and care for the sick and putting in place measures, which promote preventive services of diseases," he added.

He further said that once elected as legislator, he will create an environment, where the business community, especially petty traders at Bukoba Central Market, secure soft loans to improve their businesses.

Mr Byabato prayed for the reelection of incumbent President Dr John Magufuli for the second term, describing the CCM presidential candidate as a development icon. "Dr Magufuli is a self-marketing candidate based on his unmatched performance in his first term of leadership," said the House aspirant.

He recalled some of the key projects implemented during the leadership of Dr Magufuli, such as the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project and Ubungo Intersection Flyover, saying the completion of those flagship projects, Tanzania will attain huge socio-economic strides.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Byabato said during the past five years under President Magufuli reign, Tanzania has won international recognition through implementation of people-oriented projects.

The Bukoba Urban candidate spoke of great improvements in the health sector, noting that health facilities increased from 7014 to 8783 in the past five year. Meanwhile, the number of dispensaries rose from 6044 to 8783 health centres from 718 to 1205, District Council Hospitals from 77 to 148 while 71 new hospitals were built.

"The government also constructed ten regional hospitals including Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Hospital in Mara Region.

He listed other achievements as rehabilitation of the New MV Victoria, Hapa Kazi Tu Steamer that has revived transport on Lake Victoria and the rehabilitation of old schools of Ihungo and Bukoba Secondary schools that were badly damaged by the September 10, 2016 earthquake.