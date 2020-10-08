Malawi: Chakwera Gets Another Backlash Over Youth Council of Malawi Board Appointments

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Should we say President Lazarus Chakwera goofed on all the appointments to the boards of parastatal organizations or citizens are simply resisting his choices?

Even before the healing of the wounds from the public criticism over his perceived gender bias in the appointments, Chakwera has received another backlash from the Youth Alliance over his alleged 'un-procedural and unlawful' appointment of the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) Board of Directors.

The Alliance national coordinator, Edward Phiri, told Nyasa Times in telephone interview on Wednesday that the appointments were done outside the dictates of NYCOM Act No. 22 of 1996.

Phiri said, among others, that the appointed Board of Directors were given the mandate without the NYCOM Annual General Assembly (AGM) endorsed nominees from seven registered youth organizations under NYCOM (NYCOM affiliates) as NYCOM AGM is not yet convened.

"In appointing the Board of Directors, we have noted that the NYCOM Board of Directors have been appointed outside transparency, accountability and accordance to the rule of law parameters. We have noted that other Directors have been repeatedly appointed in the NYCOM Board since they previously served the NYCOM Board as if they are other deserving youth from the students' union, disability, young people living with HIV horizon and seven registered youth organizations under NYCOM," he said.

Phiri further observed that the other appointed directors, who are supposed to come the seven registered NYCOM affiliates, are not registered under NYCOM and are therefore outside the National Youth Policy definition of the youth of 10-35 years.

"Congruently, three of the appointed Directors have been appointed from three youth serving organizations founded a certain individual against many organizations and a diversity of youth organizations spread across the country," he stressed.

Youth Alliance is a network of over 45 youth led, youth serving organizations and collaboratively work with like-minded youth networks namely: Activista Youth Network (AYN), Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA), Young Feminist Network (YFN), National Association of Young People Living with HIV (NAYPLHIV), National Youth Network (NYN), National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC), and Young Politicians Union in staging advocacy on youth social and economic development agenda in Malawi.

