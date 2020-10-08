Malawi: MCP Candidate in Mangochi Steals Show During Nomination Paper Presentation.

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ayamba Kandodo -MEC Stringer

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Semion Harrison on Wednesday became the centre of attraction when presenting his nomination papers to enable him to contest as Member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi West constituency.

Harrison, who is contesting for the second time in the area after dragging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for presiding over a flawed election, arrived at Thema Teachers Development Centre (TDC) at exactly 3:50 pm.

He was the last candidate to present the papers after his counterparts presented the same to the occasion which started 8am.

At least 6 candidates from different affiliations presented the nomination papers.

The candidates are: Dickson Mtambalika-Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD), Henry Chikondi Kamtedza- independent, Joyce Chikumba-independent, Geoffrey Chiwondo-UTM, Semion Harrison-MCP and Reuben Kanyama-Democratic Progressive Parry (DPP).

However, out of the six candidates, Semion disturbed the process for a while as his supporters could not hold on the jeers and excitement they had.

The supporters, who were in MCP regalia and others in UTM regalia danced and lifted their candidate up before allowing him to enter the TDC while chanting: Sife tinayamba nkhondoyi anayamba ndi ma judge, sife tinayamba nkhondoyi koma ndi ma judge. ... .. (We are not the ones who sanctioned the rerun but are the judges, we are not the ones who sanctioned the rerun but the judges).

Finally, he handed in the papers to MEC officials.

Speaking in an interview after he presented the papers, Harrison expressed happiness that MEC has accepted his credentials.

"I am extremely happy to have presented my nomination papers and that they are accepted. This marks the beginning of my journey to the august House," he said.

The MCP torch-bearer promised to conduct a violence free campaign, saying he wants free, fair and credible elections.

"I want MEC to preside over a credible and successful election. This should start from us through our conduct," he said.

On his part, MEC constituency returning officer, William Mputa urged the competing candidates to champion peace throughout the campaign period to let the electoral body conduct an election devoid of violence and irreligularities.

He also implored the candidates to choose literate monitors during the election to competently follow the process of the election.

MEC is conducting the by-elections in five constituencies and one ward after the High Court annulled the 2019 elections results and death of candidates.

The constituencies are: Mangochi West, Mangochi North-East, Phalombe North, Lilongwe North West and Karonga Central constituencies and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa East Constituency.

Harrison addressing his supporters after presenting the papers

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.