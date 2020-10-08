Malawi: Tanzania, Malawi Agree to Strengthen Trade Tie

Tanzania and Malawi have agreed to strengthen trade between the two countries for the betterment of their respective citizens.

This was revealed at the State House in Dar es Salaam, today (Wednesday), when President John Magufuli and his Malawian counterpart, Lazarus Chakwera were delivering their speeches.

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera praised the existing friendship relationship between the two sides, the opportunity that has enabled Malawi to access Tanzanian Ports.

Chakwera advised Malawian traders to giveTanzanian Government a deserved cooperation in order to utilise the available resources from the two countries.