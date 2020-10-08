Nigeria: National Assembly Bars Ministers, Aides From Buhari's Budget Presentation

8 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has stated that COVID-19 protocols would be fully observed during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said many most of the president's aides, who are not directly involved in the budget process, would not be admitted into the chambers.

He said that those who would not be admitted may however join the session virtually.

Lawan made these remarks following a motion by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, on the floor of the Senate titled: "That the Senate and House of Representatives do sit in a joint session to receive an address by Mr. President Commander-In-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, 8th October, 2020 at 11a.m on the 2021 Appropriation Bill."

The Senate President said that the presentation will last for roughly one hour.

According to him: "The joint session normally takes place in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

"It is going to be the same. It will take place there but by this time around because of the situation of COVID-19, we have made arrangements to observe social distancing in the Chamber.

"We also have to wear out face masks mandatorily. We are going to also abridge the entire event because we will be many there.

"So the entire event will last just about an hour. From the entry of the President into the chamber and addresses and the presentation and laying will be just an hour event so that we are able to comply with the requirements of the COvID-19 protocol.

"Mr. President too, this time around, will not be accompanied by many people on the entourage.

"Only few people - very key and relevant to budget - will accompany Mr. President into the Chamber.

"I think by the arrangement those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually what will happen."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.