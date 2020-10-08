Nigeria: Obaseki Launches 3-Year Teaching Fellows Programme

Benin — Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has launched a three-year teaching fellows programme named Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR), designed to train teachers and aspiring teachers in primary and junior secondary schools.

Daily Trust reports that, the three-year intensive training and field experience programme is meant for teachers and aspiring teachers who will be transited into the state civil service on completion of the programme.

Speaking at an event to mark the World Teachers Day with the theme, 'Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future', on Monday, he said anyone without requisite training will not be allowed to teach in schools in the state.

"The STAR fellowship programme aims to train and groom a new generation of school teachers who are passionate, technologically-savvy, transformative and societally conscious about nation-building through education," he stated.

He explained that the programme will expose participants to professional teaching skills and academic learning opportunities leading to the award of Postgraduate Diploma (PGDE) in Education for those without teaching credentials.

The governor also rewarded 20 teachers for adapting to the technology-driven EdoBEST@home initiative in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the EdoBest@Home initiative launched on April 27, 2020, offered each pupil an opportunity to access learning materials remotely from the website of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)'s virtual learning platform through WhatsApp groups and audio channels.