Malawi: Taulo Joins Aford After Dumping DPP As Deputy Publicist

7 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has welcomed in its fold Chris Taulo who resigned from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as its deputy national publicity secretary.

Aford president Enock Chihana led the welcoming ceremony of Taulo, saying his joining of the party is positive development in adding strength.

"What is happening is not only a plus to our party Aford but it will help to strengthen the Tonse Alliance its self," said Chihana.

He encouraged all member within the ranks of Aford to let interested people to join the party.

Speaking during the ceremony, Taulo said he was attracted by Aford's rebuilding exercise.

Taulo pledged to commit himself in working with the party in all its activities.

He hailed Chihana for allowing the members to join the party as it will help strengthen the party.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

