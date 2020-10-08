Malawi Lose in Friendly With Zambia

Malawi national football team on Wednesday lost 0-1 to Zambia's Chipolopolo during an international friendly at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

The hosts had a bright start as Collins Sikombe opened the soring in the 14th minute with a strike from close range after latching onto a long pass beating Felix Munthali in goals.

Chipolopolo were very organised at the back after going ahead and did not allow Malawi to carve out any meaningful openings in the opening 45 minutes.

The Flames looked rusty and their pattern of play was not enterprising.

It was only in the 54thminute when it displayed some flash of hopeful football when Gabadinho Mhango, who was the joint Premier Soccer League golden boot winner, s first-time shot from the edge of the box sailed slightly over the crossbar after some neat passes with USA- based midfielder Yamikani Chester and Mozambique-based John Banda.

Chawanangwa Kaonga also had a wonderful opportunity to equalise for Malawi on just after the hour mark but he was denied the frame of the goal.

Mhango thought he had finally found the leveller for the Flames with 17 minutes remaining after chipping a shot over goalkeeper Jackson Kakutha but defender Dominic Chanda recovered and made the goal-line clearance.

Malawi's threat diminished after they took out Mhango for Hassan Kajoke in the last ten minutes as Chipolopolo held on to hand Sredojevic his first win in charge.

During the game, Malawi coach Meke Mwase made several substitutions to give other players on bench game time.

Malawi's First XI: Munthali, Sanudi, Petro, Chembezi, Sambani , CJ Banda, Kaira, Phiri Jnr, Chester, Mhango, Mbulu

SUBS: Ernest Kakhobwe, Nickson Nyasulu, Peter Cholopi, Chikoti Chirwa, Micium Mhone, Chawanangwa Kaonga, Schumacher Kuwali, Hassan Kajoke, Chimwemwe Idana, William Thole.

Zambia first XI: Sebastian Mwange (GK) 1, Kondwani Chiboni 4, Zacharia Chilongoshi 23, Luka Banda 5, Benson Sakala(C) 6, Kelvin Kapumbu 15, Leonard Mulenga 8, Chaniza Zulu 22, Collins Sikombe 14, Kelvin Kampamba 7, Emmanuel Chabula 17.

00vote

Article Rating