Gambia: Trade Ministry Warns Mini, Supermarkets Over Coins

7 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has called on minimarkets and supermarkets in the habit of not returning monetary change particularly coins to customers upon purchase of items in their business premises to desist from such, according to a news release.

"The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment hereby informs the General Public that some business entities particularly the minimarkets and supermarkets operating in The Gambia are practicing the habit of not returning monetary change particularly coins to customers upon purchase of items in their business premises. These coin changes are usually replaced with sweets instead.

"This act violates the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2014 which was promulgated to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conducts. Forcing consumers to purchase those sweets without their consent is a violation of the CP Act 2014."

"The business community particularly mini markets, supermarkets and corner shops are hereby advised to desist from this practice with immediate effect. Any individual who conducts business transaction with the mini markets and super markets should be given their full and complete change in monetary terms. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and any business entity found wanting will face the full force of the law. The cooperation and understanding of the business community is highly solicited."

Daranka alkalo warns against street sand mining

KMC unveils over D0.5m cold store project at SK market

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.