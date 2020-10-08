Gambia: Trade Ministry Warns Mini, Supermarkets Over Coins

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has called on minimarkets and supermarkets in the habit of not returning monetary change particularly coins to customers upon purchase of items in their business premises to desist from such, according to a news release.

"The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment hereby informs the General Public that some business entities particularly the minimarkets and supermarkets operating in The Gambia are practicing the habit of not returning monetary change particularly coins to customers upon purchase of items in their business premises. These coin changes are usually replaced with sweets instead.

"This act violates the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2014 which was promulgated to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market conducts. Forcing consumers to purchase those sweets without their consent is a violation of the CP Act 2014."

"The business community particularly mini markets, supermarkets and corner shops are hereby advised to desist from this practice with immediate effect. Any individual who conducts business transaction with the mini markets and super markets should be given their full and complete change in monetary terms. The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation and any business entity found wanting will face the full force of the law. The cooperation and understanding of the business community is highly solicited."

Daranka alkalo warns against street sand mining

KMC unveils over D0.5m cold store project at SK market