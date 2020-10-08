Gambia: Govt Reopens All Lumo Markets

7 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency President Adama Barrow has declared all "lumo" markets throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia open.

A press release issued by government spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh states:

"All "lumo" market committees, traders, visitors and supervisory Area Councils are urged to continue adhering to "The Public Health Emergency Act (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020, including the wearing of facemasks, provision of hand washing facilities and regular cleansing of market areas.

The 1025 Toll-Free hotline of the Ministry of Health remains open to members of the public and "lumo" market operators and traders are encouraged to make good use of it for relevant information on COVID-19."

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

