South Africa: Desmond Tutu Foundation Calls for Global Climate Justice On Arch's Birthday

The climate crisis is the 'biggest wave' in a 'convergence of crises', say keynote speakers at the 10th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture.

Marking Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's 89th birthday in a series of online lectures, environment and youth leaders this week described climate justice as a defining issue for humanity in the 2020s and called for global climate justice.

The call builds on Tutu's titanic legacy as a Nobel peace laureate of human rights - it also follows his Cape Town meeting with climate campaigner Al Gore in January as the planetary emergency ripped across Australia and other parts of the world.

Gathered through the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Tutu and Gore had warned in a joint statement that "corporations, governments and institutions that continue to invest in fossil fuels despite all the evidence of their effect on accelerating climate change are furthering environmental, economic and social injustice".

In her keynote address for this year's birthday lectures, the Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres doubled down on the theme of climate justice as a fundamental global human rights issue, which she said was on track to overshadow the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As executive secretary of...