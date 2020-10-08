South Africa: Desmond Tutu Foundation Calls for Global Climate Justice On Arch's Birthday

allafrica.com
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu with 10th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture speakers Vanessa Nakate (top-right), Christiana Figueres (bottom-left) and Ayakha Melithafa.
8 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tiara Walters

The climate crisis is the 'biggest wave' in a 'convergence of crises', say keynote speakers at the 10th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture.

Marking Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's 89th birthday in a series of online lectures, environment and youth leaders this week described climate justice as a defining issue for humanity in the 2020s and called for global climate justice.

The call builds on Tutu's titanic legacy as a Nobel peace laureate of human rights - it also follows his Cape Town meeting with climate campaigner Al Gore in January as the planetary emergency ripped across Australia and other parts of the world.

Gathered through the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Tutu and Gore had warned in a joint statement that "corporations, governments and institutions that continue to invest in fossil fuels despite all the evidence of their effect on accelerating climate change are furthering environmental, economic and social injustice".

In her keynote address for this year's birthday lectures, the Costa Rican diplomat Christiana Figueres doubled down on the theme of climate justice as a fundamental global human rights issue, which she said was on track to overshadow the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As executive secretary of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Global Climate Justice Focus of 10th Tutu Peace Lecture
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.