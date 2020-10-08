South Africa: Investigation Into the Senekal Magistrate Court Incident Underway, One Suspect Arrested

press release

Senekal — Following a violent eruptions in Senekal Magistrate court which led to the court properties being damaged and a police vehicle torched, an investigating team led by a senior officer was appointed to investigate and bring those responsible to book.

The team resumed with the work yesterday so at to identify those responsible for such riotous behaviour and that led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man who is a farmer in Marquad but resides in Senekal.

The suspect will be charged with malicious damage to property and public violence, and will appear in Senekal Magistrate court soon.

Investigation still continues and more arrests are imminent.

"We would like to commend the team for this speedy response. We believe that ongoing relations between the police and farmers and farming communities will assist in putting this matter into rest and ensure that justice prevails", said Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State