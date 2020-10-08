South Africa: Police Minister Calls for More Arrests in the Storming of a Court Building and Burning of a Police Van in Free State

press release

Pretoria — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of the first suspect involved in the violent demonstrations by a group of farmers outside the Senekal Magistrates Court.

On Tuesday, chaotic scenes unfolded outside the court building, following a court appearance by two suspects accused of the murder of farm manager, Brandon Horner.

The group of armed demonstrators, among them armed farmers, stormed into the court building demanding the two suspects be handed over.

The lawless acts that have been widely condemned, resulted in the vandalism of court property and a police vehicle was also overturned and set alight.

Minister Cele is encouraged that a 52-year-old farmer has been arrested for his role in the alleged torching of the police vehicle.

Cele is calling for more arrests as it is clear the criminality that took place was a collective act that threatened the rule of law.

Media Statement by the Ministry of Police