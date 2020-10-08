Nigeria: Borno Reopens Schools October 25

7 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Maiduguri — Borno State Government on Wednesday agreed to reopen basic and senior secondary schools after the gradual ease of COVID-19 restrictions.

A new school calendar for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 session signed by the Director, Schools Management, Usman Kachallah said classes would recommence for Third Term on October 25 and close on December 18 (eight weeks).

Students get two weeks of break between December 19 and January 2, 2021.

School would reopen for first term (new session) on January 3, 2021 and close on March 26 (11 weeks) while holidays would last between March 27 and April 11 (two weeks).

Second term would last for 11 weeks starting from April 12.

