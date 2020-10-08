Nigeria: Igede Ekiti Progressive Association Congratulates Nigeria's Best Teacher

8 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide has congratulated the newly crowned National Best Teacher in Nigeria; Mr. Henry Olaoluwa Asubiojo.

Asubiojo who was also the Ekiti State Best Teacher (Secondary School Category) in 2019 was announced National Best Teacher in Abuja on October 5 as part of activities marking the 2020 World Teachers Day.

High Chief (AIG rtd) Henry Adebayo Fadairo; President of Igede-Ekiti Progressive Association Worldwide in a statement signed by Yeye Bolanle Olatunde; the National Publicity Secretary described Asubiojo's feat as highly commendable, heartwarming and worthy of emulation. He rejoiced with Dr John Kayode Fayemi; the Ekiti State Governor, HRM Oba James Adelusi Aladesuru II, the Onigede of Igede-Ekiti, the Asubiojo family as well as every indigene of the town famed as the source of Osun River on this rare achievement.

"Here's wishing more ink to the pen of this worthy ambassador of our town even as I pray more successes for him now and in the years ahead" he said.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

