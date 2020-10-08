Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Conference Committee Happy With Preps

The Zanu-PF conference coordinating committee has expressed satisfaction with the provincial leadership's efforts in mobilising resources for this year's annual national people's conference set for December after visiting the province yesterday.

The technical committee led by party director administration Cde Dickson Dzora was sent by Zanu PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to Mashonaland Central to inspect the proposed venues for recommendation.

The team visited Chipindura High School and Bindura University of Science Education campus.

The party will observe World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols and guidelines.

Cde Dzora said the actual number of people who will attend will be announced in due course.

He commended the provincial leadership for mobilising resources, which he said were enough to feed the expected number of people at the conference.

"It is the tradition of the party to hold these constitutionally mandated meetings," said Cde Dzora. "We hold annual conferences at provinces on a rotational basis every year. The agenda of the conference is to review what was done and achieved after elections and set the agenda of what needs to be done.

"This Government has done a lot in the past two years, delivering on the manifesto and it is not being talked about. Our communication is not that robust to acknowledge what has been done. As a result we have forces working against us misleading the people that nothing was done.

"We are under sanctions and our economy is under siege, but we are resilient. We have done engagement and re-engagement and addressed the issue of infrastructure.

"We have managed to operate on our own without balance of payment support, without much foreign direct investment coming into the country.

"We are doing a lot using our own resources as a people."

Cde Dzora said he was expecting the province to come up with issues to be discussed at the conference and presentations on devolution from all the provinces.

"Serious restructuring is happening in the party and we will deliberate on these issues," he said. "Resolutions by provinces should have been forwarded to the party by now.

"The leadership will make a decision on the number of delegates and who will attend the conference.

"Preferred venues must have a hard surface, adequate water, electricity supply and catering facilities and be accessible."