Somalia's PM Jets Back From Kuwait

7 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has returned back to Mogadishu on Tuesday night after two days visit to Kuwait.

The prime and a delegation he was leading attended the funeral of the late Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Ahmed Al-Sabah who died while receiving treatment at a hospital in the U.S last week.

During his visit, the prime minister met with the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Saba and exchanged views on the relations between the two countries and the importance of maintaining co-operation based on brotherhood and solidarity,

The prime minister also visited the grave of the late Kuwait Emir. Mr. Roble met with also visited Somalia's Embassy in Kuwait, where he met with the Ambassador and staff, and commended them for their work.

