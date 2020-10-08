Somalia: Jubaland Chamber of Commerce Elected in Kismayo

7 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A new Jubaland chamber of commerce has been elected in Kismayo on Wednesday.

The election ceremony for the chairman of the Jubbaland Chamber of Commerce was held in Kismayo and was attended by Jubbaland businessmen.

Among the contestants for the position of the Jubbaland Chamber of Commerce was Hussein Rabi Kahin and Dinle Mohamed.

Hussein Raabi kaahin was elected by 51 votes out of 70 followed Mohamed with 19 votes.

The business community who attended the event congratulated the new Governor and wished him well in his difficult task.

The Jubbaland Chamber of Commerce provides a wide range of services to the community, primarily in the areas of business awareness, dispute resolution, and investment and promotion of small businesses, in collaboration with high-income companies.

The former Jubaland Chamber of commerce was killed in a suicide bombing last month in Kismayo.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.