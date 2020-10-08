Sudan: UN Human Rights Council Welcomes Progress in Sudan

Geneva — The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva welcomes the progress Sudan has made recently. It unanimously adopted a resolution yesterday to end the mandate of the Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Sudan.

In his report to the Human Rights Council Independent Expert Aristide Nononsi called on Sudan to ratify international human rights conventions, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention Against Torture.

The permanent representative of Sudan to the UN agency in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib, commented that "the unanimous adoption of this resolution reflects that the international community welcomes the positive developments in Sudan with regard to the promotion of and respect for human rights in Sudan". "At the same time it reflects the support of the international community for the efforts made by the government to achieve peace and stability throughout the country", he added.

In his address yesterday to the Human Rights Council, the ambassador affirmed Sudan's commitment to cooperating with all human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as the UN Human Rights Council is officially called.

Sudan has been continuously listed under Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council since 1993, four years after Omar Al Bashir came to power in a military coup and established a Islamist dictatorship.

The resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council welcomes the establishment and operation of a fully mandated country office of the Office of the High Commissioner in Sudan since 26 December 2019. It responded to requests for technical assistance and capacity-building from the Sudanese government by asking the UN Secretary-General to provide all the resources necessary to enable the country office of the Office of the High Commissioner in the Sudan and its field presences to fulfil their mandates.

The Council further requested the High Commissioner to prepare a written report containing an assessment of the progress made and the challenges remaining, and to present it to the Human Rights Council at its forty-eighth session, scheduled for October 2021.

