Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Protests continue in Sudan amid 'unprecedented price increases'

October 6 - 2020 KHARTOUM / EL OBEID / PORT SUDAN On Monday, protests erupted in Khartoum, Omdurman, and El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, against the continuing shortages of bread and fuel. Food prices doubled again. In Suakin in Red Sea state, people barricaded roads on Sunday to protest the water crisis.

The markets in Khartoum and other places in the country are witnessing an unprecedented rise in the prices of basic commodities.

"Prices have doubled, and in some cases tripled," a protestor from Omdurman told Radio Dabanga. "Many families who were already eating only one meal per day, now really don't know how to survive anymore."

In Khartoum state, some 2,000 bakeries closed their doors due to the flour crisis. Some fights broke out between people queuing for hours in front of the few bakeries that are still working.

Employees working for the Auditor General began to strike on Monday. Team heads and auditors came from the states to Khartoum to demand implementation of a salary structure and amendment of the Constitutional Document regarding the appointment of the Auditor General.

UN: Sudan must ratify human rights conventions

October 4 - 2020 KHARTOUM The Independent United Nations Expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, has called on Sudan to ratify international human rights conventions, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention Against Torture.

In his report to the UN Human Rights Council at the 45th session on Friday, he also called on Khartoum to consider ratifying and cooperating with the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

In his report, Nononsi urged the Sudanese government to establish the 12 independent commissions stipulated in the Constitutional Document, especially the ones concerned with peace, legal reforms, transitional justice, human rights, and women's rights.

Red Sea ports closed - resistance to eastern Sudan track in peace accord grows

October 6 - 2020 PORT SUDAN The cycle of protests against the eastern Sudan track of the peace agreement signed by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance on October 3, expanded in Red Sea state on Monday.

PM Hamdok expects peace deal with holdout rebel movements

October 5 - 2020 KHARTOUM / JUBA After returning to Khartoum from the South Sudanese capital on Sunday, where he attended the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, Hamdok said that the peace signed in Juba "will open a new page in the history of the transitional period".

Rebel factions reject 'distorted' peace agreement

October 4 - 2020 KHARTOUM / JUBA The Armed Struggle Movements coalition, consisting of eight Sudanese rebel groups, said it is not concerned with the outcomes of the peace agreement, describing it as "incomplete and distorted", in a statement on Friday.

Sudanese sign peace deal, anticipate implementation

October 3 - 2020 JUBA The SRF signed a peace agreement with the Sudanese government in the South Sudanese capital Juba on Saturday. The agreement includes eight protocols for the five tracks (Darfur, the Two Areas, central Sudan, eastern Sudan, and northern Sudan).

Artists released from prison: 'Fight for justice continues'

October 2 - 2020 KHARTOUM Five members of the FEED Arts group, including film director Hajooj Kuka, were released from prison in Khartoum last week. The sentence for the first five members, arrested on September 17 for public disturbance, was annulled by the Court of Appeal.

'Nearly 500 North Darfur villages destroyed during the war'

October 1 - 2020 EL FASHER / KHARTOUM / ZALINGEI The war in Darfur has led to the destruction of 476 villages in North Darfur. People from Kutum staged a protest in Khartoum. Large numbers of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been deployed in Central Darfur.

More than 30 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Sudan

October 1 - 2020 KHARTOUM The Sudanese Ministry of Health announced 34 new COVID-19 patients in the country by Monday. Red Sea state is the most affected. Free coronavirus tests have been cancelled. North Kordofan state launched a support programme.

Eastern Sudan conference demands right to self-determination

September 30 - 2020 SINKAT The participants of the Peace, Development and Justice Conference, organised by the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains in Sinkat in Red Sea state, have demanded the right to self-determination for the region.

