Sudan: North Darfur Governor Seeks Salary Cut

7 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher / Zurug — North Darfur Governor Mohamed Arabi announced he will slightly reduce the August salaries of civil servants. The employees and workers reject the decision and demand full payment.

The governor stated that he needs to address the financial conditions in the ministries, maintain cars, and support hospitals.

He said that the reduction is only SDG20* for monthly salaries less than SDG10,050, and SDG50 for salaries of more than SDG10,050.

Zurug attack

In the area of Zurug in North Darfur, eight herders sustained bullet wounds in an attack by a group of gunmen on Tuesday.

Sources from Zurug told Radio Dabanga that the injured were taken to the Zurug hospital. The police managed to arrest the alledged attackers and placed them in custody.

The sources demanded that the local authorities "take decisive action in the disarmament campaign, make secure that only the regular forces will have weapons, and start security patrols to protect the agricultural season".

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS). USD 1 = SDG 55 at the time of publishing this article. At the parallel market in Khartoum, the greenback is selling for around SDG250.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS). USD 1 = SDG 55 at the time of publishing this article. At the parallel market in Khartoum, the greenback is selling for around SDG250.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

