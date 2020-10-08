Africa: Martins Confident Ahead of Sierra Leone and Senegal Friendlies

Mauritania's coach Corentin Martins expressed his satisfaction with his side's preparations, as he unveiled a 24-man list for Mourabitones friendlies against Sierra Leone on 9 October in Nouakchott and Senegal four days later in Thiès.

"Sierra Leone is a tough opponent with lot quality and speed on the wings. They resemble Burundi whom we will face in November", the French coach said in a press conference.

"The other match against Senegal is a prestigious game that will allow us to see the value and level of our team. These are always important matches where you learn a lot. We have to remain focused and show our quality," he added.

Regarding the form of the team after the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Martins said "It's been almost a year since we last saw each other. But the players trained with their clubs and resumed the championships. I am confident their fitness level is good and that they will arrive in good shape. I have been coaching Mauritania for 6 years. We are used to working together, so I believe we will find our rhythm rather quickly."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Namori Diaw (FC Tevragh-Zeïna), Babacar Diop (AS Police), M'Backé N'Diaye (Nouakchott Kings)

Defenders: Abdoul Ba (AJ Auxerre, France), Bakary N'Diaye (Difaâ El Jadida, Morocco), Aly Abeid (Valenciennes FC, France), Diadié Sounkhasso Diarra (Canet RFC, France), El Mostapha Diaw (FC Nouadhibou), Abdoulaye Ousmane (RC Strasbourg, France), Abdoulkader Thiam (US Orléans, France), Houssen Abdelrahmane (RWD Molenbeek, Belgium)

Midfielders: Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Real Valladolid, Spain), Ibréhima Coulibaly (Le Mans FC, France), Mohamed Dellah Yaly (FC Tevragh-Zeïna), Yacoub Sidi Ethmane (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Abdallahi Mahmoud (Deportivo Alavés, Spain), Alassane Diop (Al-Oroubah, Oman), Almike Moussa N'Diaye (FC Vaulx-en-Velin, France), Idrissa Thiam (Cádiz CF, Spain)

Forwards: Adama Ba (RS Berkane, Morocco), Ismail Diakite (Al-Shamal SC, Qatar), Amadou Niass (El Entag El Harby, Egypt), Cheikh El Khalil Moulaye Ahmed "Bessam" (FC Nouadhibou), Hemeye Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou)