Liberia: Sen. Dillon Gets More Supports

-As Citizens Pledged Unflinching Supports Ahead of December 8

The supports of incumbent Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon continue to grow as citizens from cross sections in the county pledged their unflinching supports to him.

In less than a week, three populated communities in the county have pledged their supports to the Montserrado County lawmaker for what they called 'keeping and fulfilling his campaign promises' since his election in 2019.

Recently, citizens of Mid-Duport road, Cocola Factory and Mount Barclay communities vowed to ensure the reelection of the Montserrado County Senator over his main challenger, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The Citizens:

According to the exuberance citizens, they will vote for Senator Dillon who is dubbed as 'The Light' to keep speaking for them.

The head of the elders in Cocola Factory Community said "We will vote for you because the words from your mouth are truthful. We are here are for you and we will vote for you."

Also speaking, a clergyman in the program said "We appreciate you because you are a man of your words. You are the right man because of your advocacy. We are happy to have you as our senator and you will lead until you say you are tired. You are shaking the whole country because you are the light. We are proud of you and the great God is on your side."

In Mid-Duport Road Community, the Association of Concerned Friends of Joseph Nyuma Boakai with over 63,000 eligible voters said "Honorable Senator, this is your district and you will never lose this district. District #4 is a stronghold for Senator Dillon and we will do more than what we did in 2019."

Also speaking, the head of the women group in the community said "Our pa, our son, we have you in our hearts. You have won already and you have kept promises you made from the campaign. You know the hearts of women when it comes to our children and no one is going to mess with them. We will go under the rain for you."

The Motorcyclists also rained praises on the Senator saying "You will remain the people's Senator and you have kept your promises since you entered the National Legislature.

Sen. Darius Dillon:

For his part, Senator Dillon thanked the cross sections of citizens for the overwhelming supports ahead of the impending December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He assured the citizens that although he is a human who is not perfect, but said he wouldn't disappoint his people. "As a human being, we are not perfect, but we will not disappoint you. We have to force people to be honest in this country. I will win this election speaking the truth and I will not lie to win election. I am Senator today because God first and you voted for me to become Senator."

At the gathering, Senator Dillon said the theme for his campaign is "We did it before and we will do it again"

Although he won on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), but Senator Dillon reminded his people that he is a Senator for all citizens irrespective of their status in society.

"I am senator for all of you even if you voted for me or not. Everybody can't be for one person in a democracy. It's democracy. Serve everybody with your will. For problem to enter the Capitol building, it's you people. I didn't come in Mount Barclay with rice and money, but I have come with the light and safe the country," he said.