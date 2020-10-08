Zimbabwe: Rugby Cleared to Resume

8 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union are set to meet stakeholders this week to deliberate on the form the game will take on resumption.

This follows the decision by the Government for the game to resume activities.

The sport was halted in March because of the coronavirus leading the mother association to cancel all leagues and tournaments.

ZRU chief executive, Sifiso Made, said the association will meet stakeholders this week.

"We have been given permission to resume both training and competition," he said.

"We are happy with the development. There are certain strict conditions we have to meet as an association.

"That's why we will have to engage our stakeholders, including our medical committee, to see how best we can go about it.

"The leagues, and other tournaments, had been cancelled and we will have to see how best we will go about the business."

Made has since informed all stakeholders, including schools, to prepare for the return of the game.

The venues to be used, for both training and competition, will have to be submitted for inspection and disinfection before the actual game are allowed to start.

Players and staff will also have to be tested regularly for Covid-19 and the matches will be played in empty stadiums.

Made hinted that the game could start by mini-tournaments.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.