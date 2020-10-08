Zimbabwe: Rugby Cleared to Resume

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union are set to meet stakeholders this week to deliberate on the form the game will take on resumption.

This follows the decision by the Government for the game to resume activities.

The sport was halted in March because of the coronavirus leading the mother association to cancel all leagues and tournaments.

ZRU chief executive, Sifiso Made, said the association will meet stakeholders this week.

"We have been given permission to resume both training and competition," he said.

"We are happy with the development. There are certain strict conditions we have to meet as an association.

"That's why we will have to engage our stakeholders, including our medical committee, to see how best we can go about it.

"The leagues, and other tournaments, had been cancelled and we will have to see how best we will go about the business."

Made has since informed all stakeholders, including schools, to prepare for the return of the game.

The venues to be used, for both training and competition, will have to be submitted for inspection and disinfection before the actual game are allowed to start.

Players and staff will also have to be tested regularly for Covid-19 and the matches will be played in empty stadiums.

Made hinted that the game could start by mini-tournaments.