Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms His Support to Environmental Issues

7 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has affirmed his support to the environment issues due to its link with the sustainable development.

This came in his address to ceremony held Wednesday at Salam Rotana Hotel to mark the launching of the first report on the state of environment and the environmental outlook for Sudan 2020.

The Prime Minister has appreciated the report and underscored its importance as it provides information for decision-makers and a reference on the concern about the environment and natural resources and preserving them and making use of them for the present and future generations.

He praised the external and internal partnerships in preparing and funding the report, expressing his hope for more cooperation with the international community to achieve the goals of sustainable development in Sudan and more external and local contributions to the issues related to the environment.

