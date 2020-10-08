Cameroon: A System to Improve 5G Network

Even though Cameroon is not yet open to this technology, the Cameroonian-born engineer Constante Wette says it is advisable to forecast future challenges.

Solutions are gradually hopping in to the problem of poor internet services with the coming of modern systems to boost connectivity. Cameroonian-born but Canadian-based telecom engineer, Constante Wette is one of those who have devoted keen interest in to the problem. As part of a research project conducted with Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal (Canada), the engineer has designed a system known as Machine Quality od Experience (M-QoE) to monitor the user experience for 5G. The system is one of the first attempts in the telecommunications industry to provide monitoring capabilities.

The engineer says, "... growing interest of users in feature-rich communication applications, messaging, voice calls, online meeting and live video sharing on social networks doubles mobile data consumption every year". "A trend that will only go up with the continuous digitalization of the society, teleworking, and a myriad of cheap mobile apps for all purpose, education, health, commerce, entertainment," he adds. Constante Wette regrets that, "Mobile operators sell data packages (Mbps) to customers, but they don't usually monitor if the user is actually getting the full experience (good speed, no connection failure, etc)".

He indicates that with the usefulness of the 5G system, there is an absolute need to start monitoring these connections events, otherwise it may have impact on business operations. The latest Ericsson Technology Review article proposes an M-QoE framework designed to ensure a consistently high level of customer satisfaction. It also presents an interesting use case for M-QoE in the context of next-generation smart grids. Though the 5G system is not yet operational in Cameroon, Wette believes that it will be wise to get acquainted with the M-QoE while waiting for the august guest.