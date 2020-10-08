Cameroon: Fatal Accident On Wouri Bridge

The accident took place yesterday at about 11.30 am.

Eye witness say a commercial bike rider popular referred as 'Benskineur', tried to pass in between two vehicles but the umbrella of his bike hit an oncoming truck, causing him to lose balance and sway under the back wheels of the truck which crushed him to death on the spot. The lone passenger, a lady had the leg fractured around the sheen besides several live threatening injuries.

Though the accident took place on the old bridge, it created a heavy traffic jam on both the old and new bridges as motorists stopped by the watch the macabre scene long after the police guarding the bridge, had evacuated the injured and corpse from the scene. The mixture of blood and the brain spewed out on the spot of the accident was testimony of the violent death.

It is worthy to mention that this is an umpteenth accident in the Douala since the resumption of schools, always involving commercial bike riders. And all the reported accidents result in loss of human life or serious injury. The recklessness of the commercial bike seems to be on the rise since school resumption especially early in the morning as they try to carry as many pupils and students as possible before they disappear from the streets to the various schools. There is need to call them to order and make them realize the children they carry to school represent the hope of families. Hence the need to be prudent.