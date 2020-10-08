Gambia: Access to Cold Storage Facilities!

Lack of storage facilities is one of the main challenges confronting agric development in most developing countries. Every year, post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables alone due to lack of proper storage, inability to move food produce accounts for a significant loss in the agric business.

Over the past years a number of market women have expressed concern over lack of storage facilities at the major markets to preserve their perishable food. And this perennial problem led to a significant loss in terms of food losses. We all know that a range of commodities such as fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, spices can be stored at multi-purpose cold storage facilities throughout the year.

Well the cries of these market women will soon be a thing of the past with the recent launch of a solar cold storage project worth over D615, 800 for vegetable women in business at Serrekunda market.

The project is designed to help women engage in the vegetable business to minimize the high percentage loss of vegetables due to the lack of cold storage facility within the market. The project could not have come at a better time than now when a number of market women dealing will perishable foods have long cried for help without success.

It is a fact that the harsh climatic conditions in most African countries make it difficult to preserve food especially perishable foods in open environment. Over the years these women, most of whom are mothers and breadwinners, have suffered as a result of lack of storage facilities resulting in huge losses in vegetables, thereby hindering their income.

We hope that the project will serve its purpose in ensuring that the losses related to lack of cold storage are eliminated soonest.

However, what is even more welcoming is the fact that the funders have expressed resolve to expand the project to all other 18 markets within the municipality.

Many women in the market have lost businesses due to the pandemic. So this development is very timely as efforts are on course to help the economic recovery of The Gambia.

We therefore thank the Kanifing Municipal Council and British High Commissioner for the launch of this important project. We hope contractors work hard to finish it on time.

"Storage is important. Whether it's cushions you only use outside in the summer, or blankets that only come out the winter, you've always got to think of where to store them."